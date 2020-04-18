San Jose Police Arrest Man Suspected in Indecent Exposure Incidents

San Jose police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man suspected in at least two indecent exposure incidents.

The first incident was reported about 5:22 p.m. on April 7 at Wright Place and Gaspar Vista in San Jose, when a man unsuccessfully tried to open the door of a vehicle occupied by a 22-year-old woman. The man then dropped his sweat pants and exposed himself before running off toward Los Gatos Creek Trail.

Officers arrived and located Jesus Alberto Chavarria of San Jose. He was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for indecent exposure, but was subsequently released.

A follow-up investigation linked Chavarria to an indecent exposure incident on March 21 at Bautista Place and Font Terrace in San Jose. In that incident, the suspect walked up and exposed himself to a 43-year-old woman walking her dog before running away toward Los Gatos Creek Trail.

Chavarria was arrested Friday for the earlier incident and booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with information about these cases or other incidents involving the suspect is asked to contact Detective John Tran at (408) 277-4102.

Information can be left anonymously via the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-7867.