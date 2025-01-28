San Jose restaurant to close permanently following series of break-ins

A San Jose restaurant is closing its doors for good following six break-ins in three years.

The Funny Farm Restaurant near Evergreen Valley College is slated to close after business on Sunday.

The damage from the break-ins cost over $10,000. That, along with the rising price of food, supplies and power, doesn't make the business profitable anymore.

"It’s just been extremely challenging," co-owner Monica Levi said. "One challenge after another. There were several break-ins that we weren’t able to really come back from. It’s a little harder letting go knowing it isn’t something we did wrong."

