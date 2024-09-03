San Jose to clear homeless encampment near airport

The city of San Jose on Tuesday is expected to try to clear a homeless encampment near San Jose Mineta International Airport, but it's not clear where the unhoused residents will go.

Around 100 people live in the tents, campers and RVs parked along the roads, on the sidewalks and in the empty lots around Columbus Park in San Jose. Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement the city has been working to expand safe sleeping and parking and tiny homes, but there just aren’t enough for the more than 4,500 people living on city streets.

It's not clear how many of the people forced to move out of the park will have access to city services or housing. The city says the encampment at Columbus Park poses unique dangers to the community.

First, the Federal Aviation Administration requires the city to keep the area clear since it’s directly under the airport's flight path. Second, the city is worried about campfire smoke and large amounts of trash piled up at the park.

Birds attracted to the trash pose a threat to planes taking off and landing, the city says.

Mahan’s office released a statement Tuesday expressing the urgent need to clear the space.

"Our fundamental responsibility is keeping people safe — that’s our highest priority above anything else we work on, including ending homelessness," Mahan's statement said. "There are certain cases, where an encampment is so unsafe and violating so many laws, that we can’t wait for our solutions to scale."

Earlier in the summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to take down encampments on state property after the Supreme Court issued a ruling allowing governments to do so without providing an alternative.

The governor is threatening to pull funding from cities and counties not doing their part.