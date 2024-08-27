San Jose

San Jose police investigating two homicides in past two days

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

Detectives in San Jose are investigating the deaths of two people in the past two days, police said Monday.

On Sunday, a woman was found bleeding in the road at around 4:19 a.m. in the 400 block of North 33rd Street. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police believe she was run over by a vehicle.

A few hours later, a person of interest in the case self-surrendered. The police department said it has not yet identified them.

On Monday, officers responded to the 1700 block of Story Road at about 1:41 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive and circumstances of both cases are still under investigation.

The homicides are the 22nd and 23rd in San Jose this year, according to police.

San Jose
