Underground Bunker Filled With Guns and Stolen Merchandise Found in San Jose

The bunker featured a sophisticated setup with electricity and was found at Coyote Creek near schools, police said

By Damian Trujillo

A theft ring is suspected to be responsible for an underground bunker found by police in San Jose.

The bunker was discovered Monday in Coyote Creek and near schools, police said, adding the suspected theft ring involves people living on the streets. Police also said some of the stolen goods and vehicles found at the bunker site belonged to Sprig Electric, a business that was broken into hours before the discovery.

"They found the vehicles. They found the suspects, including some very expensive shotguns," San Jose Police Sergeant Christian Camarillo said.

Police also describe the bunker to have a sophisticated setup with electricity.

"There are a lot of smart people living down there," Camarillo said. "It takes skill with engineering, construction, to build something like that."

The creek has been a bone of contention for nearby schools. Two superintendents, who gave NBC Bay Area a tour last year, said they were worried about student safety next to the growing encampments.

"I don't think I'm shocked anymore," said Juan Cruz, Franklin McKinely School District superintendent. "Fairly surprised, especially the weapons that were recovered and the sophisticated bunker that's down there."

Pollution, including abandoned cars parked in the middle of Coyote Creek, is another concern for the community.

