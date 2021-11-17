Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara Approves New Curfew for Levi's Stadium

The stadium moving forward can host five non-NFL events a year that can go until 11 p.m.

By NBC Bay Area staff

SF FORTY NINERS
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Levi's Stadium is getting a new curfew.

The Santa Clara City Council late Tuesday voted to allow the San Francisco 49ers to hold some weeknight events that run past the 10 p.m. curfew. The stadium currently has to go dark by 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The stadium moving forward can host five non-NFL events a year that can go until 11 p.m. The curfew change barely passed with a city council vote of 4-3.

The Levi's Stadium curfew has been a hotly contested issue for years, with the 49ers saying it has cost them revenue. Neighbors have said they are bothered by late night noise.

49ers Aug 13

How to Get to Levi's Stadium for 49ers Games

World Cup Oct 27

FIFA to Tour Levi's Stadium as Bay Area Bids to Host 2026 World Cup Matches

This article tagged under:

Levi's StadiumSanta Clara
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us