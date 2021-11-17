Santa Clara Approves New Curfew for Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium is getting a new curfew.

The Santa Clara City Council late Tuesday voted to allow the San Francisco 49ers to hold some weeknight events that run past the 10 p.m. curfew. The stadium currently has to go dark by 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The stadium moving forward can host five non-NFL events a year that can go until 11 p.m. The curfew change barely passed with a city council vote of 4-3.

The Levi's Stadium curfew has been a hotly contested issue for years, with the 49ers saying it has cost them revenue. Neighbors have said they are bothered by late night noise.