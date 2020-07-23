coronavirus

Santa Clara County Fires Back at Dr. Birx on Rising COVID Cases in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara County is firing back after comments from one of the nation's top health leaders. 

Dr. Deborah Birx says the coronavirus task force is tracking rising cases in 12 cities, one of them being San Jose. 

Audio of the meeting was obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a journalism nonprofit. 

County health leaders are responding saying that even though there's an increase in cases, it's less than most metropolitan cities. 

In a statement the county says, "We are concerned about the increase in cases nationally and believe that this highlights the need for a coordinated national approach to address this pandemic, something the president has failed to put into effect. We call upon the Trump Administration to finally implement the national strategy our nation needs to contain COVID-19"

