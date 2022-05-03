Santa Clara County Officials Extend Support to Planned Parenthood Clinics

Just hours after the Supreme Court leak regarding Roe v. Wade, local politicians in the South Bay sprung into action to help.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved millions of dollars to help ensure women will continue to have access to abortion services through the South Bay's Planned Parenthood clinics.

While those millions were getting approved though, abortion rights opponents were outside one of San Jose's Planned Parenthood facilities.

"Here we're exercising our constitutional right to bring awareness to the issue of life, and the fact that there are other options for women other than abortion," an abortion rights opponent said.

Officials approved millions that will go to a pair of Planned Parenthood clinics, and Supervisor Cindy Chavez explained the money will go to one clinic in the Blossom Hill area and another one on the East side of town.

"The buildings are small and constrained and they need more treatment rooms," she said.

Dianna Zamora-Marroquin, Director or Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood, expects the money will help local women and those coming from different states where a variety of laws have made abortions far more difficult to obtain.

"We have already seen a spike in those numbers, and it's absolutely anticipated that once Roe v. Wade is overturned, that will then allow nearly 26 states to essentially ban abortion," Zamora-Marroquin said. "So those who have that service right now will no longer have access to that service."

The Board of Supervisors expects the money to be available beginning next month.