Restaurants in Santa Clara County to Resume Indoor Dining

Santa Clara County announced Tuesday they will be moving to the less restrictive orange tier beginning Oct. 14.

This move will allow restaurants to resume indoor dining, open museums and zoos at 50% capacity and places of worship, movie theaters and gyms at 25% capacity as well.

Other businesses like bars, retail stores and hair salons and barbershops have reopened under new limitations. You can find more details here.

Fewer than four daily COVID cases per 100,000 people, and test positivity rate at less than 5% are needed in order for Santa Clara County to move towards less restrictive limitations.

