reopening the bay area

Restaurants in Santa Clara County to Resume Indoor Dining

By Elizabeth Campos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara County announced Tuesday they will be moving to the less restrictive orange tier beginning Oct. 14.

This move will allow restaurants to resume indoor dining, open museums and zoos at 50% capacity and places of worship, movie theaters and gyms at 25% capacity as well.

Other businesses like bars, retail stores and hair salons and barbershops have reopened under new limitations. You can find more details here.

reopening the bay area 20 hours ago

Will State Allow Bay Area Counties to Loosen More Coronavirus Restrictions?

coronavirus Oct 9

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

Fewer than four daily COVID cases per 100,000 people, and test positivity rate at less than 5% are needed in order for Santa Clara County to move towards less restrictive limitations.

For a full breakdown of each Bay Area county's guidelines, click here.

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areacoronavirusSanta Clara CountyReopening California
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us