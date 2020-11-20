Santa Clara County Undersheriff Indicted By Grand Jury

A Santa Clara County grand jury has indicted Santa Clara County Undersheriff Rick Sung.

Sung's attorney Chuck Smith said Friday morning he has not read the indictments and is in the process of contacting the District Attorney's Office to find out more information.

Smith confirmed to NBC Bay Area last month Sung is a target of a new grand jury looking into allegations the sheriff's office was selling concealed gun permits in exchange for large political campaign donations.

The undersheriff has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Sheriff's Office.

#BREAKING Santa Clara County Sheriff has been INDICTED:

From the Sheriff today:



From the Sheriff today: "Undersheriff Rick Sung has been formally indicted by a Grand Jury. Undersheriff Sung has been placed on administrative leave and we continue to cooperate with the District Attorney's Office..." — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) November 20, 2020

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office provided the following statement on Friday:

"On November 20, 2020, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that Undersheriff Rick Sung has been formally indicted by a Grand Jury. Undersheriff Sung has been placed on administrative leave and we continue to cooperate with the District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was also made aware that an additional indictment was issued for Captain James Jensen, who has been on administrative leave since August.

The Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining the highest level of public trust and keeping public safety as our highest priority."