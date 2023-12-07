Suspect in San Jose woman's killing accused of raping her child, court docs show

A suspect in the killing of a San Jose mother and accused of raping the woman's child appeared in court Thursday to face molestation charges.

Ray Garcia, who is being held on no bail, has denied the allegations to police and has not been charged in the murder as of Thursday. Prosecutors and the public defender said Garcia was being investigated for both the child's sexual assault and the mother's death.

"I can't get into any of the details given the fact that this case is currently under investigation," Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Michael Gilman said. "We are interested in seeking the truth and continuing this investigation."

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, was found dead Sunday at a home on the 900 block of Thelma Way, according to police. Authorities said Garcia used to live with the victim and her child.

Court documents show Garcia is accused of raping the child on Halloween night at the home where the homicide later occurred.

The documents also show he moved out roughly a month ago after being confronted about the alleged rape, an accusation that was revealed to police only after the child's mother was found dead.

The court filing shows a worried family member drove to the home last weekend because the victim was not responding to messages. That person found the victim's lifeless body on the floor.