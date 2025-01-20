Suspect nabbed in South Bay retail tag-switching scheme

A serial retail thief who was switching price tags on items at Target stores across Santa Clara County was arrested, according to a sheriff's office social media post.

The unidentified suspect racked up $11,000 in stolen goods after pulling the scam 15 times at different Target stores, authorities said. He then used online marketplaces to sell the merchandise.

It was unclear when and where the arrest was made.

The sheriff's Retail Task Force recovered about $2,600 worth of stolen goods at the time of the arrest, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was booked into county jail on grand theft charges, and sheriff's officials found he had a history of arrests for fraud, credit card theft and burglary in other states.