Task force seizes cache of weapons, ammo from San Jose mobile home

A gun task force in the South Bay has made its first major bust, taking a cache of illegal guns and drugs off the streets.

The task force seized the cache of four assault rifles, four handguns – most of them homemade – body armor, thousands of rounds of armor-piercing bullets, fentanyl, ecstasy and cocaine from a mobile home on Ford Road in South San Jose.

John Phan, 33, and Calvin Le, 25, are charged with a combined 18 counts of manufacturing and possessing illegal guns.

"The amount of armor-piercing bullets that these individuals possessed, in the thousands of rounds, makes the weapons plus this ammunition incredibly dangerous to anyone who came across these individuals," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Neighbors said they had no idea what was going on at the property, adding that the suspects were friendly.

But the arrests are a huge sigh of relief for police.

"Taking that gun off the street, taking that criminal off the street equates to one less shooting, one less homicide, one less armed robbery," San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte said.

Last year, San Jose police seized more than 1,200 guns, equating to one gun every seven hours.

The newly-formed gun violence task force in Santa Clara County is expected to increase that figure.

The task force was formed to take guns away from not only criminals, but also mentally ill people and children.

"I think this task force is a game changer," Rosen said.