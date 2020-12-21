‘They're a Godsend,' People in Need Rely on Sacred Heart During Holidays

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people than ever are counting on the generosity of strangers.

Sacred Heart Community Services Agency in San Jose has shown a clear example of just what generosity looks like.

People in need usually line up wherever a church or community group is giving free food, but this year the lines are longer and the need is greater.

Sacred Heart has seen an influx of children and adults alike as they cling on to hope in the middle of the pandemic.

"It's really hard because there's not too much work, because of COVID and its really tough right now," said 11-year-old Helthon Tumalani.

In addition, there's also the often overlooked mental and emotional impact.

"Its a lot of stress and desperation," San Jose resident Margarita told NBC Bay Area as she explained that it was a lot of stress for her and her family to find out she had been laid off from work.

Demone Carter from Sacred Heart Community Services Agency said the pandemic "made a bad situation worse.

"Poverty was always with us before," he said. "The impact is even more glaring and apparent."

During quarantine, elderly and immunocompromised people are not able to go to Sacred Heart and get their holiday food box. Therefore, Sacred Heart sent an army of volunteers to their homes to deliver the boxes.

"Sacred Heart has always been an awesome organization and has always helped me out and a lot of my friends more than I can tell," said Keith Saldivar. "They're a Godsend."

