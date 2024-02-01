Large tree falls in Los Altos neighborhood, cutting off power and water

A large tree came crashing down in Los Altos Thursday morning, leaving some residents without power and water.

The 75-foot pine tree fell just before 10 a.m. on Camellia Way near Springer Road, taking down power lines and damaging the water system.

"When the tree fell, the power lines also created some damage to the power poles," Santa Clara County Fire Department Capt. Matt Mokhtarian said. "Currently, PG&E's process is to make the power poles safe and then they'll be able to remove the tree from around the power lines and then re-string the power through the new power poles."

The tree damaged a fire hydrant and a 6-inch water main, cutting off water to about 18 Cal Water customers.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Cal Water said it has to wait until PG&E removes the tree before it can make repairs. The agency is providing bottled water to the affected residents.

PG&E wasn't sure how long the repair work will take, but crew members were told it will be an all-night job.