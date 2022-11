A pickup truck crashed into a house in Saratoga Friday morning, fire officials said.

The crash happened along Montpere Way, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Truck crashes through a home in #Saratoga and onto another property on Montpere Way. #SantaClaraCo #Fire dept says driver taken to hospital. No other injuries reported. No cause determined yet. pic.twitter.com/spOMVwCp3l — Robert Handa (@RHandaNBC) November 18, 2022