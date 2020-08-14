U.S. Postal Service Election Concerns

Concerns are growing about the security and effectiveness of mail-ballots in the lead-up to November's election.

United States Postal Service policy has become a matter of political debate nationwide, with California's secretary of state and others questioning if there's an attempt to tip the scales ahead of a majority vote-by-mail election.

"It’s not secret that Trump is attacking vote by mail," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said.

A letter from USPS headquarters says the vast majority of California voters should have enough time to mail in their ballots, but it did warn that new residents who register to vote just before the election run a "significant risk of their votes not being counted."

"Am I concerned? Yes," Padilla said. "And I panicking? No."

A USPS spokesperson in San Jose said voters have nothing to worry about.

"There’s no cause for alarm. Absolutely not," Augustine Ruiz said. "So I’d like to end this cause for alarm. We’re here to stay."

Padilla said in California ballots can arrive 17 days after the election and still be counted as long as they're postmarked on or before Election Day.

"We learned a lot over the last four years," Padilla said. "We implemented a lot of safeguards to protect our voting infrastructure and database for threats, both foreign and domestic."

He also said those people who are concerned can deliver their completed ballot to a polling station by hand.

Meanwhile, Ruiz said rumors that sorting machines are being mysteriously removed are mostly false. They were being phased out because of the huge decline in first-class mail.

"With fewer and fewer pieces to move through it, we had equipment that was just sitting idle," Ruiz said.

The post office still has the equipment and will use if needed, Ruiz said.

"We will be very fine, absolutely," he said. "We have been around for 245 years. We will continue to provide that service."