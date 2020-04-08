coronavirus

VTA Light-Rail Service Resuming Thursday After 2-Week Suspension

By Bay City News

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail service is resuming Thursday after being suspended for two weeks because an operator trainee tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Service will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with trains operating every 30 minutes, according to the VTA. Fares are not being collected.

On March 25, VTA management learned of the positive coronavirus test and shut down service late that night. During the shutdown, all light-rail vehicles were deep-cleaned and the agency continued its work of replacing upholstery seats with vinyl.

VTA is still running reduced bus service, with most service ending at 9 p.m.

The agency advised people to follow the county's orders amid the regional shelter-in-place, with the use of public transit only for "performing essential activities or to travel to and from work to operate essential businesses, maintain essential government functions, or to perform minimum basic operations at non-essential businesses."

More information about the VTA's response to COVID-19 can be found here.

