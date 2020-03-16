Water Service Will Continue During Shelter-in-Place

San Jose Water customers will have uninterrupted service and water shutoffs for nonpayment will be suspended while the Bay Area undergoes shelter-in-place orders to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, the utility company announced Monday.

The company's customer service office at 110 West Taylor St. will be closed beginning Monday, but residents can get support online at customer.service@sjwater.com. Non-essential service appointments will be canceled, the company said.

"Our priority is to keep everyone safe while continuing to deliver safe and reliable drinking water. San Jose Water has well established emergency contingency and business continuity plans that anticipate and address extraordinary situations such as COVID-19," Andy Gere, President of San Jose Water, said in a statement. "We can deliver uninterrupted service while protecting the health and safety of our employees, customers, and the community."

Public health leaders from seven counties in the Bay Area, including Santa Clara County, announced Monday that a shelter-in-place order is in effect for the whole region.

Residents are asked to stay home and practice social distancing if they have to leave the house, and non-essential travel and gatherings are prohibited. Essential services like grocery stores, hospitals, and pharmacies will remain open.

The water company emphasized that drinking water is not a known source of coronavirus, and residents can continue to drink water from their taps.