Woman Arrested for Allegedly Placing Incendiary Device in Walmart

The Milpitas Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a woman who allegedly placed a potential incendiary device in a Walmart store last August.

Police announced the arrest of Kali Lynn Farrell on charges of arson and being in possession of an incendiary device and an outstanding $10,000 arrest warrant for a narcotics violation.

Farrell was arrested in September, according to police, but the information was held from the public until Monday to allow detectives to continue their investigation into the placement of the device.

The on-duty manager of the Walmart store at 301 Ranch Drive called the Milpitas Police Department at roughly 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 to report the smell of smoke inside the store.

Milpitas Fire Department personnel subsequently found a suspicious device wrapped in plastic with black electrical tape and an exposed detonation cord.

Walmart management and Milpitas police officers evacuated the store to allow the San Jose Police Department's Bomb Squad and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office's Explosives Ordnance Detection Canine Team to examine the device.

Bomb squad members and investigators determined the area and the device to be safe at 10:26 p.m. The Milpitas Fire Department later determined the device to be constructed with smoke balls and a wireless detonator.

Investigators believe Farrell allegedly placed the device in the store to test its efficacy prior to using it as a distraction for a future theft attempt.

Detectives linked physical evidence at the scene and surveillance footage to Farrell and interviewed her regarding the device's placement. After the investigation and Farrell's arrest, detectives believe there are no other outstanding suspects or local threats.

Residents who may have additional information on the device's placement in the store can contact the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Tipsters seeking to remain anonymous can contact the MPD crime tip hotline at (408) 586-2500.