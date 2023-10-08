South Bay's Jewish community holds vigil to support Israel

In Los Gatos, members of the Jewish community gathered Sunday night to show support for the people in Israel.

The vigil took place at Congregation Shir Hadash.

Some say they felt helpless and needed to come together to help process the horror of the terrorist attacks in Israel.

“We have been crying for the last two days. There are no explanation, no words to describe the horror we are seeing,” said Nico Socolovsky, a senior rabbi at Shir Hadash.

Matan Zamir, the deputy consul general of Israel to the Pacific Northwest condemned the attack.

“Hamas terrorists have been brutal toward families, killing elderly people, and infants,” he said.

Zamir says his father and several other relatives in Israel are now in hiding and he's worried what might happen if the terrorists find them.

“Many of them have been in a safe room for many, many hours. my grandma who is 101, my father's near the Gaza envelope I have cousins near the Gaza border. I have been so stressed. It’s hard for me to eat thinking of the situation,” he said.

Some said the timing of the attack was especially painful, Hamas started launching its missiles on a major Jewish holiday.

