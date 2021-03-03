Specialty's Cafe & Bakery

Specialty's Cafe and Bakery Reopens Mountain View Location

By NBC Bay Area staff

Those cookies, sandwiches and salads you loved so much are back.

More than nine months after the Specialty's Cafe and Bakery chain closed its doors, the Pleasanton-based company on Monday reopened its Mountain View location.

The chain has introduced some new menu items and brought back some old favorites.

More than 50 cafes were forced to shutter last year when COVID-19 work-from-home rules dealt a blow to the company's business model.

The owners said they hope to open more locations in the future.

