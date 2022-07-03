union city

Police Arrest Man in Stabbing Near Union City BART Station

Union City police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man near the BART station Sunday evening.

Police said in a statement they received a call at 5:33 p.m. and responded to the area of Union Square near the Union City BART station. They found a 37-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police arrested 38-year-old Iran Martinez inside the BART station, after witnesses identified him as the assailant. He was booked for attempted murder. Police said the victim was on a walk with his wife and young child when they passed Martinez, who allegedly attacked him without provocation and fled.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident contact Detective Andrew Smith at AndrewS@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5268. Anonymous tips can be left on the UCPD tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.

