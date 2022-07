Injuries are reported after a car crashed into a Starbucks coffee shop in Cupertino, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The collision was reported Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office said two bystanders inside the shop were hurt and transported to a hospital.

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

