Brooke Jenkins will be appointed as San Francisco's new district attorney, the San Francisco Mayor's Office confirmed to NBC Bay Area on Thursday.

The announcement comes after voters in June recalled Chesa Boudin from the post.

Jenkins is a former San Francisco prosecutor, who resigned under Boudin because of his policies.

Updates to come.

SF Mayor Breed names Brooke Jenkins as the new district attorney to replace Chesa Boudin, ousted in last month's recall election. Jenkins is a former SF prosecutor, who resigned under Boudin cuz of his policies. Formal announcement at 5 pm.@nbcbayarea https://t.co/9qcJBozFpC pic.twitter.com/tSQ2o8RCCO — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) July 7, 2022

NEW: Brooke Jenkins will be San Francisco new District Attorney. Jenkins left Chesa Boudin’s office to join recall campaign. @nbcbayarea — Christine Ni 倪君怡 (@christineniSF) July 7, 2022