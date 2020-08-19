Statewide Rotating Outages Possible as Another Flex Alert Issued

Another Flex Alert has been issued Wednesday across the state as sizzling temps from a dragging heat wave continue to blanket parts of the Bay Area.

The California Independent System Operator issued the alert, calling for residents to conserve electricity between 2 and 9 p.m. Officials said residents responding to the Flex Alert have helped avert rotating power outages for the past two days.

California ISO warns rotating outages are still possible if system conditions do not improve.

Meanwhile, PG&E has launched a new tool to help customers see if they will be impacted by rotating outages.

Customers can put in their address and they will be able to see if they are scheduled for an outage.

View the tool here: PG&E Rotating Outage Block Look Up

For more information, visit pge.com/rotatingoutages.