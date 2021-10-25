Storm Causes Flooded Roads, Power Outages on the Peninsula

From flooded roads to downed power poles, high winds and heavy rains took a toll on the Peninsula over the weekend.

A section of East Millbrae Avenue remained shut down Monday afternoon because of flooding.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Jonathan Adame of San Jose tried to cross the flooded roadway Sunday night, but his car got stuck.

Lyft and Uber driver Vivek also tried to pass through the flooded street Sunday night.

"There was a sign that there is flood. It was so dark. I thought it was a little bit of water," he said.

He quickly realized his mistake.

"When I was almost halfway, I realized that it was a bad decision," he said. "It was water all over."

His car died in the water and had to be towed.

The roadway closure caused traffic backups and also prevented some people from making it to the nearby BART station.

Flooding also forced other streets off Old Bayshore Highway in Burlingame to close.

Crews were also busy with damaged power equipment. Crews on Monday replaced a PG&E power pole in San Mateo after the last one fell, hit a building and caused an outage at Poplar Creek Golf Course.

"What really made this all-hands-on-deck for us was the wind that came with this atmospheric river storm and the number of outages that we saw over the last, I would say, 36 hours," PG&E Bay Area Regional Vice President Aaron Johnson said.

As of noon Monday, 50,000 people across the Bay Area were still without power, including 18,000 on the Peninsula.

PG&E said crews expect to restore all power in the region by midnight Tuesday.