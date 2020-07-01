Strike Teams to Enforce Gov. Newsom's COVID-19 Restrictions

The new coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom come with new Enforcement Strike Teams, state agencies that will be tasked with enforcing the rules.

For months now, the governor says state agencies have mostly been trying to educate businesses about the safety rules when dealing with COVID-19, but his new strike teams will be going after businesses that keep flouting regulations.

"When people just thumb their nose, turn their back and put your life at risk, put their workers' lives at risk, that's why we have rules, that's why we have regulations, that's why we have laws," Newsom said.

Representatives from the California Highway Patrol, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, Cal/OSHA, the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology - as well as other agencies - will begin going after businesses that are repeat offenders and don't shut down, or fail to protect their employees or customers.

Newsom says he's also willing to use about $2.5 billion to encourage counties to enforce COVID-19 health orders.