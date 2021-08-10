Students Return to Campuses at East Bay District Amid Mask Debate

Students returned to campuses Tuesday at a number of Bay Area school districts, including the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, where there is an ongoing debate over an indoor mask mandate for the kids.

Last week, the school board abruptly ended its meeting in Danville when unmasked protesters yelled and refused to put on their masks or leave the meeting room.

The parents group called Let Them Breathe organized the rally with the goal of getting school district to allow students to go maskless on campus. The group also is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials to do away with the mask mandate in K-12 schools and wants school boards to pass a resolution stating that masks are not only ineffective but also harmful.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said masks are very effective at limiting the transmission of COVID-19 and recommends wearing masks indoors regardless of one's vaccination status. Vaccinated people can still spread the delta variant, health officials said.

That risk along with the fact that children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine could put students at greater risk of becoming infected if they're not wearing masks.

Other Bay Area school districts reopening campuses Tuesday include East Side Union in San Jose, Acalanes Union in Lafayette, Castro Valley Unified, Moraga School District and Piedmont Unified.