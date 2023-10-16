Suspect in deadly Sunnyvale shooting killed self, police say

A suspect was found dead after he fatally shot one woman and injured another Monday morning, Sunnyvale police said.

The shooting was reported 5:28 a.m. on the 1700 block of Karameos Drive. Officers responded to the area and found two women in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other woman was taken to a hospital.

The suspect a short time later drove away from police after he was spotted by officers, who pursued the suspect into Cupertino until they lost sight of the vehicle, police said.

According to Sunnyvale police, the suspect was found by Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office deputies at 6:18 a.m. in a heavily wooded area near the 17000 block of Stevens Canyon Road. The suspect was dead inside his vehicle from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect and victims knew each other, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.