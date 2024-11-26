Suspects use hammers in smash-and-grab robbery at Concord's Sunvalley mall

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord.

The incident was reported at about 6:10 p.m. Monday at Valliani Jewelers inside the mall. Police said several suspects wearing hoods and masks, and carrying hammers, entered the store. The suspects used the tools to break glass display cases and take jewelry

The suspects left the mall in two vehicles and no injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

Valliani Jewelers reopened Tuesday with a guard in front of the store.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information about the robbery to contact Detective Justin Wilson at 925-603-5859.