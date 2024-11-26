Crime and Courts

Suspects use hammers in smash-and-grab robbery at Concord's Sunvalley mall

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord.

The incident was reported at about 6:10 p.m. Monday at Valliani Jewelers inside the mall. Police said several suspects wearing hoods and masks, and carrying hammers, entered the store. The suspects used the tools to break glass display cases and take jewelry

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The suspects left the mall in two vehicles and no injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

Valliani Jewelers reopened Tuesday with a guard in front of the store.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information about the robbery to contact Detective Justin Wilson at 925-603-5859.

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

Fugitive wanted in US on terror charges arrested in UK after 20-year run from law

Concord Oct 7

Concord driver suspected of intentionally running over man, killing him

Concord Sep 23

‘Brazen' break-in at Concord mall jewelry store

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsConcord
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us