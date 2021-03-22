San Mateo County

Supervisor Proposes San Mateo County Practice Zero Tolerance for Hate

By Bay City News

The president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors wants to make the county a "zero-tolerance hate zone" in response to recent hate crimes committed against people of Asian descent.

Supervisor David Canepa said he plans to introduce a proposal "condemning hate crimes against the Asian American Pacific Islander community and to establish the county as a zero tolerance hate zone from Daly City to Menlo Park."

"We can no longer just sit back and listen to our Asian American friends and neighbors tell these continuing stories of being victims of violent, racist hate crimes -- we must take swift and defining action to stop the hate through bold policies," Canepa said.

More details about Canepa's proposal were not immediately available. The Board of Supervisors next meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

