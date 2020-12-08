surfing

Surfers Brave Big Waves at Mavericks, Steamer Lane

By Brendan Weber

Some surfers on Tuesday took on towering waves at popular Bay Area surfing spots, including world-renowned Mavericks near Half Moon Bay and Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz.

Beaches up and down the Bay Area coastline were under either a high surf warning or high surf advisory through 9 p.m. Tuesday due to the conditions.

The National Weather Service said northwest swells were expected to range anywhere from 13 to 18 feet, with some breaking waves peaking at about 25 feet at west to northwest facing beaches. Some "favored breakpoints" were expected to see even bigger waves, the weather service said.

People at the coast were advised to stay away from the water, stay off jetties and keep an eye on their pets.

"Do not go near or in the water today," the weather service said in a tweet. "Extremely dangerous size, currents, and bone chilling water temperatures. Enjoy the natural world from a safe distance."

