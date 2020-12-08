Surfers Brave Big Waves at Mavericks, Steamer Lane

Some surfers on Tuesday took on towering waves at popular Bay Area surfing spots, including world-renowned Mavericks near Half Moon Bay and Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz.

Beaches up and down the Bay Area coastline were under either a high surf warning or high surf advisory through 9 p.m. Tuesday due to the conditions.

The National Weather Service said northwest swells were expected to range anywhere from 13 to 18 feet, with some breaking waves peaking at about 25 feet at west to northwest facing beaches. Some "favored breakpoints" were expected to see even bigger waves, the weather service said.

People at the coast were advised to stay away from the water, stay off jetties and keep an eye on their pets.

"Do not go near or in the water today," the weather service said in a tweet. "Extremely dangerous size, currents, and bone chilling water temperatures. Enjoy the natural world from a safe distance."

Plenty of surfers in the water at Mavericks this morning as big waves hammer the Bay Area coastline. https://t.co/jaoaMkVndC pic.twitter.com/zfp8AJoi2S — Brendan Weber (@BrendanNWeber) December 8, 2020

😲Impressive surf at Carmel Point with the iconic Butterfly House in the foreground. Needless to say, but the High Surf Warning is verifying. Stay safe and avoid the ocean today, it's dangerous. 🌊🌊🌊 📷NWS Employee - SA #cawx #casurf pic.twitter.com/To1ZRWHGau — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 8, 2020

Not near the coast and curious about the dangerous surf. Here's a 30 sec clip from @surfline showing a few spots around the region. Never turn your back on the ocean. Be safe, be smart. #cawx #casurf pic.twitter.com/azBvXpzDrg — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 8, 2020