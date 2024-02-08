Hayward

Suspect in East Bay rapes, murders from 1970s identified using DNA

By Kiley Russell | Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A now-dead serial rapist and murderer has been identified as a suspect in two brutal East Bay killings from the 1970s, according to law enforcement officials.

Police in both Newark and Hayward said modern DNA testing technology enabled them to identify Fred Bernard Farnham as a suspect in the rape and beating deaths of 59-year-old Nellie Hicks and 48-year-old Theresa Pica.

Hicks was allegedly killed in her Newark home on May 10, 1972 by Farnham, who police believe entered through a back door. Pica was also killed in her own home after Farnham allegedly entered the Hayward house through an open door or window on May 21, 1979.

Following their killings, both women were discovered by their children, according to police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

crime 5 hours ago

Man arrested on suspicion of Apple Store thefts in Berkeley, Emeryville

San Jose 9 hours ago

San Jose man arrested for allegedly running illegal narcotics operation out of donut shop

Investigators at the time believed the cases were linked based on their similarities and officers from both departments worked together throughout the years to solve the homicides.

Police said Farnham, a former Santa Clara County resident who died in an Oregon hospital in 2007 at age 73, had several rape convictions during his life, including some from the Bay Area.

Any law enforcement agencies with similar cases should contact Hayward Police Detective Robert Purnell at (510) 293-7176.

The Serological Research Institute in Richmond, the Othram laboratory in The Woodlands, Texas, the FBI and Astrea Forensics in Santa Cruz all contributed to the investigation.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

HaywardNewark
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us