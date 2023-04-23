San Jose

Suspected Hit-and-Run Leaves 1 In Critical Condition in San Jose: Police

By Bay City News

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

San Jose police are investigating an alleged hit and run collision that left one person with life-threatening injuries at about midnight Sunday morning near Berryessa Road and Piedmont Road.

Area streets were closed after the multiple-vehicle collision, which was reported at 12:03 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.

Oakland 23 hours ago

Oakland Police Investigate 2 Separate Shootings

Woodside 21 hours ago

Woman Dead, 2 Hurt Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-280 in Woodside: CHP

One passenger was airlifted to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us