Suspected Hit-and-Run Leaves 1 In Critical Condition in San Jose: Police

San Jose police are investigating an alleged hit and run collision that left one person with life-threatening injuries at about midnight Sunday morning near Berryessa Road and Piedmont Road.

Area streets were closed after the multiple-vehicle collision, which was reported at 12:03 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.

One passenger was airlifted to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.