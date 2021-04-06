Oakland

Oakland International Airport Terminal 1 Evacuated Due to Man Armed With Knife

By NBC Bay Area staff

Shocking_Video_Captures_NYC_Manhole_Blast.jpg

An Oakland International Airport terminal was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a man armed with a knife, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the airport's Terminal 1 and evacuated the building as they contacted the armed man, who was near the baggage claim area, sheriff's officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The man was threatening to hurt himself, sheriff's officials said, and deputies and crisis negotiators were speaking with the man to get him help. He was not threatening anyone else.

Local

San Francisco 3 hours ago

SF Unified School Board Likely to Vote to Pause Renaming of Schools

reopening the bay area 3 hours ago

3 More Bay Area Counties Headed to COVID-19 Orange Tier for Reopening

Port of Oakland officials said flights with Alaska, Delta, Frontier and Hawaiian airlines were impacted during the incident. They did not specify how long the flights were delayed or whether there were cancellations.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

OaklandOakland International AirportAlameda County Sheriff's Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us