Woman Dies After Tesla Crashes Into San Rafael Pool: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

A Tesla driver is dead after she crashed into a swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, the incident happened just before 7:30 a.m.

Officials said the woman was driving westbound on Point San Pedro Road when she veered off the road, and ended up in the pool at a residence on Bonnie Banks Way.

It's unclear why the car veered or whether it was in autopilot at the time of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

