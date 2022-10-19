The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink at Bishop Ranch

Time to get out your winter jackets and mittens! The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink is opening in City Center Bishop Ranch on November 11th.

The ice rink will be open on weekdays from 12:00PM to 9:30PM and on weekends from 10:00AM to 9:30PM. For $21, you get a skate rental and 90 minutes of time to explore the ice. Discounts are available for children and Bishop Ranch tenants.

WHEN: November 11, 2022 - January 8, 2023

WHERE: City Center, Bishop Ranch, 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

TICKET PURCHASE: Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink (simpletix.com)