Thoroughbred Horse Dies at Golden Gate Fields

A thoroughbred horse died at Berkeley's Golden Gate Fields Friday in what has become the 25th horse death of the year, racing records show.

Duchamp, a 4-year-old gelding, died while training. Also Friday, Golden Gate Fields paused racing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Racing is expected to begin again after Nov. 20, racetrack officials said. 24 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed since Oct. 30 in people working in the stable area.

While the racetrack is closed, the facilities will be cleaned, and all workers will be tested for COVID-19. Racetrack officials said the testing results will be shared with the Berkeley Public Health Department.

More than 1,000 horses are stabled at the track. They will continue to receive exercise and daily care.