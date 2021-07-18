Thunderstorm Forecast Prompts Red Flag Warning for Bay Area Hills, Mountains

A Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area's drought-parched hills and mountains remains in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

Thunderstorms could bring some moisture but also the potential for dry lightning and increased fire danger for the East Bay Hills, North Bay mountains, Diablo Range and the Santa Cruz mountains, the National Weather Service said.

Cal Fire CZU said via Twitter crews are prepared with extra staffing in case they're needed.

People living in parts of the Bay Area destroyed by wildfires in recent years are facing what could be a dangerous start to the week. Rob Mayeda and Thom Jensen report.

16 engines, four battalion chiefs, one safety officer, two dozers and two crews will be available.

The thunderstorms are most likely Sunday afternoon through early Monday afternoon, and could also bring gusty and erratic winds.

The red flag warning is effective from 5 p.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Monday, the weather service said.