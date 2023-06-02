San Jose

Timeline: South Bay Crime Spree

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police arrested a man in connection to a crime spree that left three people dead and three others hurt in the South Bay Thursday.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Kevin Parkourana was arrested in connection to Thursday's carjacking and stabbings in San Jose and Milpitas.

San Jose police Chief Anthony Mata in a news briefing Friday afternoon said the crime spree were random, senseless attacks. Parkourana is being held in Santa Clara County jail and is charged with multiple counts of homicide, attempted homicide and carjacking, the chief said.

Mata also said Parkourana was on active probation when he was arrested.

As of Friday night, the suspect's motive is not known.

In the video above, NBC Bay Area’s Audrey Asistio breaks down each attack in the deadly South Bay crime spree.

