Tire Slasher Damages Dozens of Cars on San Jose Street

By Marianne Favro

A car in San Jose with a slashed tire.
NBC Bay Area

Residents in a San Jose neighborhood woke up Tuesday to find that someone had slashed the tires on dozens of cars.

Neighbors say more than 40 vehicles parked on Chemeketa Drive in South San Jose had their tires damaged.

Jeremiah Willis was forced to replace two tires.

"No one deserves to wake up and have their tires slashed," he said. "Some people couldn't go to work. I couldn't go to school."

David Aldana said this wasn't the first time that cars on the street were targeted.

"There was some window breakages about two years ago," he said. "Somewhere around 20-30 vehicles also got their windows broken with pellet guns."

Aldana and other neighbors are now combing through video from security cameras in hopes of helping police catch the vandal or vandals.

"I just thought it was really sad and disrespectful for these hardworking individuals, they usually park here to go to work early, for them to wake up in the morning with their tires slashed," Aldana said.

San Jose police said they are conducting an investigation.

