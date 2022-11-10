Tracking Layoffs: Latest Companies Cutting Jobs

Job cuts continue in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a majority of announced layoffs coming from the tech industry. The string of layoffs in 2022 come in the face of uncertain economic conditions.

We're tracking the latest layoffs here in the Bay Area and beyond and we'll continue to update the list below as we hear of anything new. Have a tip? Email us at newstips@nbcbayarea.com.

Vaping company Juul Labs announced Thursday, Nov. 10, it was laying off 400 staffers. The company previously housed its headquarters in San Francisco before moving to Washington, D.C. in 2020.

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday, Nov. 10. Meta is based in Menlo Park.

A total of 21 Bay Area companies have announced layoffs this month and that list now includes Meta. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman for some insight.

San Francisco-based Salesforce cut fewer than 1,000 employees, CNBC reports citing a person familiar with the move. The layoffs were announced Monday, Nov. 7.

Online payments giant Stripe is laying off roughly 14% of its staff, CEO Patrick Collison wrote in a memo to staff on Nov. 3. The company is based in San Francisco.

San Francisco-based Lyft announced early November it would cut 13% of its staff, or about 700 jobs.

Shortly after closing his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Musk in early November cut around 3,700 employees. That's about half the staff. Twitter is based in San Francisco.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman provides the latest on layoffs at Twitter.

Fintech company and San Francisco-based Chime laid off 12% of its workforce, or about 160 employees. The announcement was made in early November.

Coinbase is reportedly laying off 60 more workers. In June, the company announced it cut 18% of full-time jobs, translating to a reduction of around 1,100 people. Coinbase was based in San Francisco, but has since moved into a "remote first environment."

Coinbase, the crypto currency exchange headquartered in San Francisco, recently laid off 1,100 employees. Sergio Quintana reports.

In October, Microsoft confirmed that it let go of less than 1% of employees. The cuts impacted fewer than 1,000 people, according to an Axios report which cited an unnamed person. Microsoft is based in Washington.

In July, Canada-based Shopify announced it laid off 1,000 workers, which equals 10% of its global employees.

In late August, Snap announced it laid off over 1,000 employees, which equates to 20% of its workforce. The social media company is based in Santa Monica.

Retail brokerage firm Robinhood cut 23% of its staff in August, after slashing 9% of its workforce in April. Robinhood is based in Menlo Park.

In June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote in an email to all employees that the company is cutting 10% of salaried workers. Tesla is based in Austin and has a manufacturing plant in Fremont.

Netflix announced two rounds of layoffs earlier this year. In May, the streaming service eliminated 150 jobs after Netflix reported its first subscriber loss in a decade. In late June, the Los Gatos-based company announced another 300 layoffs.