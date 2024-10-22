Transport to the South of France at West Hollywood's Chez Mia

Chez Mia brings luxe Côte d’Azur cuisine (and vibes) to West Hollywood

California Live correspondent Lisa Breckenridge visits Chez Mia, the newest ‘it’ restaurant on West Hollywood’s iconic Melrose Avenue. Marissa Hermer, renowned restauranter behind the French-inspired foodie destination shares the inspiration behind the vacation-like escape in the heart of Los Angeles. Plus, learn how to make their mouth watering caramelized onion tart for your holiday hosting needs.

Chez Mia’s Pissaladiére (Caramelized Onion Tart) Recipe:

Ingredients-

6 yellow onions

3 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp. Butter

1 package phyllo dough

thyme (optional)

anchovies (optional)

olives (optional)

salt & pepper

Method-

Slice Yellow onions super thin. Caramelize onions low and slow until soft. Chez Mia prefers there’s done with olive oil, only adding butter at the end (if butter is added at the beginning it can burn). Buy the phyllo dough and cut it to shape (minis for individual bites) larger for groups Bake dough at 400°F After the dough is baked, add in the caramelized onions. Bake again (timing depends on the size of your dish and tarts) Top with olives, salt, pepper, anchovies… voila!