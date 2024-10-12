BART Red Line resumes service after equipment problem

BART Red Line service resumed on Saturday afternoon after being suspended for nearly two hours.

The transit agency issued an advisory at about 11:45 a.m. stating that an equipment problem on a train in West Oakland was causing major delays. A stalled train with an equipment issue at West Oakland station caused major delays before the Red Line was shut down at about 12:30 p.m.

The Red Line resumed service at about 2:20 p.m. with the system still running with delays, according to BART.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a major delay system wide due to an earlier disabled train at West Oakland station. Normal train service has resumed on all lines. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) October 12, 2024