Near-record number of travelers for Memorial Day weekend

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, the summer travel season is taking off, and it's expected to be the busiest in nearly 20 years, according to AAA travel.

AAA is projecting nearly 44 million people will travel this Memorial Day weekend, including 3.5 million by plane, up nearly 5% from a year ago. More than 38 million are expected to hit the road this weekend, up 4% from 2023.

In 2005, a record 44 million people traveled for the Memorial Day holiday. The high number of travelers for this three-day weekend is a good indication of a busy summer travel season, AAA says.

