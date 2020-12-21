Treasury Also Hacked in Suspected Russian Campaign, Mnuchin Says

Treasury is now at least the third federal agency, along with the Commerce and Energy departments, to acknowledge that it was hacked

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during a House Small Business Committee hearing on July 17, 2020 in Washington, D.C. The hearing is titled "Oversight of the Small Business Administration and Department of Treasury Pandemic Programs."
Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images

The Treasury Department was hacked as part of the large-scale Russian campaign that still has the federal government reeling, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.

Speaking to CNBC, Mnuchin said "our unclassified systems did have some access" from hackers.

"At this point, we do not see any break in into our classified systems," he said, before later adding: "There's been no damage, nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced."

Local

coronavirus 45 mins ago

Warriors Exempt From San Francisco's Travel Quarantine Order

vaccine 2 hours ago

California Doctor Documents Experience Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

The Treasury Department is at least the third federal agency, along with the Commerce and Energy departments, to acknowledge that it was hacked as part of a far-reaching espionage campaign widely believed to be the work of Russian intelligence.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us