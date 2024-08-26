TSA

Bomb-sniffing dog at San Francisco airport wins TSA's Cutest Canine Contest

By Brendan Weber

Barni, an explosives detection canine at San Francisco International Airport.
Put your paws together for Barni, a bomb-sniffing dog at San Francisco International Airport who just won the Transportation Security Administration’s 2024 Cutest Canine Contest.

The 5-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer beat out dozens of other hardworking and cute contenders from across the country to win the honor, according to the TSA.

While on the job, Barni spends his time as a passenger screening canine, working to sniff out any explosives at the airport, the TSA said.

"Barni is a very special canine with a strong work ethic," the TSA said in a statement. "He bursts with energy when working to detect any trace of explosives. He loves to be with his canine co-workers at the San Francisco International Airport, where he is all business. When he’s at home with his handler, Michelle, he’s free to be a goofball. He loves to play fetch but mainly is obsessed with keeping fit by chasing squirrels."

Barni's victory means he'll be featured front and center on the cover of TSA's 2025 canine calendar.

