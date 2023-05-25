University of California President's Berkeley Home Vandalized

A hate crime investigation is underway after University of California officials say vandals painted racial slurs on the home of the UC president. The hate-filled graffiti has left a Berkeley neighborhood outraged and on edge.

Police say somebody spray painted the front of the house with racial slurs, an attack that being treated as a hate crime.

Bruce O’Neil showed NBC Bay Area where somebody spray painted the date of the insurrection on his neighbor’s property. While the graffiti’s has now been removed, Berkeley police said vandals painted racial slurs, profanity and symbols on the home of UC President Michael Drake last week.

“It was the front of the house patches in front, and then the back wall,” said O’Neil. “I’m feeling very shocked, especially because I live in this neighborhood I feel comfortable in this neighborhood.”

The UC office of the President said they’re working with investigators to find those responsible. They released the following statement:

“The University of California condemns all hate crimes committed against members of our campus communities. We will continue doing everything possible to create a safe and welcoming university community for all.”

Neighbors say the house has been targeted before. They said someone recently smashed the windows prompting University officials to install a fence around the home.

A similar looking house has a sign out front informing would-be vandals that house is not the home of the UC President

Residents said that they want Drake and his family to know they are welcome there and hope whoever’s responsible is caught.