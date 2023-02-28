No Information to Suspect Foul Play in Disappearance of Wild 94.9 Host ‘JV': Police

San Francisco police said Tuesday they do not have information that would suggest foul play is a factor in the disappearance of Wild 94.9 radio station host Jeffrey Vandergrift, widely known as "JV."

Police said there were no other updates in the case.

Vandergrift, 54, has been missing since Thursday night, according to the radio station and police. He was last seen at his home on the 200 block of King Street.

In an update shared Monday, the radio station said there hasn't been any trackable activity on Vandergrift's cellphone or credit cards since he disappeared.

Vandergrift is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and bald, according to police. He has brown eyes and several tattoos, including ones on his arms and above his right ear. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Anyone who spots Vandergrift should call 911. People with information about his possible whereabouts are encouraged to call the police department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.